Florida woman wins $2 million playing Lottery scratch-off game after daughter finishes breast cancer treatment

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman won the $2 million top prize while playing the Bonus Cashword scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.

Geraldine Gimblet, of Lakeland, claimed her winnings at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee and chose to receive the one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Gimblet purchased her winning ticket from Pipkin Road Beverage Castle in her hometown.

Gimblet’s daughter told Lottery officials that she just completed her last treatment for breast cancer before her mother told her the life-changing news.

“The day before my mom bought this ticket, I rang the bell and walked out of the hospital after completing my last treatment for breast cancer,” she said. “My mom had taken out her life savings to take care of me when I was sick. I’m just so happy for her!”

“The $10 game, $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD, launched in May and features eight top prizes of $2 million and 20 second-tier prizes of $100,000!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.12.”