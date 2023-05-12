Students take weapons to 3 schools in Broward, officials report

Daniel P. Foganholi, a school board member, used Twitter to share three photos of the weapons students took to three schools on Thursday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three students took weapons in their backpacks to their Broward County Public Schools on Thursday, officials reported.

In Miramar, a student took an airsoft weapon to Sea Castle Elementary, at 9600 Miramar Blvd., according to the school district.

In Hallandale Beach, another student took a plastic weapon to Gulfstream Academy of Hallandale Beach K-8, at 1000 SW 3 St., according to the district.

In Weston, another student took a large knife to Falcon Cove Middle School, at 4251 Bonaventure Blvd., according to the district’s Thursday night report.

John J. Sullivan, the BCPS chief communications and legislative affairs officer, released the details after Daniel P. Foganholi, a school board member, used Twitter to announce the findings.

“We must take all necessary measures to create a safe learning environment for our future leaders: Backpacks, metal detectors, more security,” Foganholi wrote.

Sullivan added that the students who brought the weapons to school will face disciplinary consequences.

“Parents are encouraged to talk with their children to remind them about the ramifications of bringing these items to school,” Sullivan wrote. “School safety is all our responsibility. We encourage everyone – if you see something, say something.”

This is a developing story.