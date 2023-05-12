Study shows marijuana increases risk of schizophrenia

New data is showing that young men who use marijuana may have a higher risk of developing schizophrenia.

Researchers looked at about seven-million health records and found that about 30% of schizophrenic cases involved men between the ages of 21 and 30 years old.

They said the illness may be linked to a condition called Cannabis Use Disorder, which is the frequent use of marijuana despite negative consequences.

The condition affects about 3 in 10 people who use cannabis

As seasonal weather patterns change, more people are suffering from allergies and that can also increase the risk of mood disorders.

A growing body of research shows the immune system can release proteins that induce depression and anxiety.

The link is strongest among women.

Researchers said it’s important for doctors and patients to consider the possible connection since nearly 60 million Americans suffer from allergies.

If you notice your mood changes with the severity of your allergies, speak to your doctor about possible interventions

And with May designated Bike Safety Awareness Month, health experts are urging parents to take a simple step to keep their kids safe: wear a helmet.

It’s important to make sure your child’s helmet doesn’t have any cracks or dents and that the helmet is leveled on the head and fits snugly.

“They should fit one inch above your eyebrows. The most common wrong thing I see driving down the street is that the helmet rides on the back and you can see the forehead. That’s not protecting your child,” said Dr. Richard So, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic.

According to the National Institutes of Health, bicycle crashes account for an average of 247 traumatic brain injury deaths and 140,000 head injuries among children and adolescents under the age of 20, the majority of which might have been prevented if these riders had worn helmets.