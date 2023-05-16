75º

LIVE

Local News

DeSantis plans morning visit to church in Broward

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Lighthouse Point
FILE - (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to visit a church on Tuesday morning in northeastern Broward County.

DeSantis is scheduled to arrive at about 9 a.m., at the Coastal Community Church in Lighthouse Point, a suburb just west of Hillsboro Beach.

The Christian church, at 3901 NE 22 Ave., is behind the Trinity Learning Center and the Trinity Christian School.

Attorney General Ashley Moody, Florida Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, Florida Rep. Paul Renner, and Shevaun Harris, the Florida Department of Children and Families secretary, also plan to be there.

This is a developing story.

Location

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email