Trump attacks DeSantis as ‘not a winner’ for calling on GOP to reject ‘culture of losing’

MIAMI – Former President Donald Trump recently attacked Gov. Ron DeSantis for calling on Republicans to reject a “culture of losing” during a speech on Saturday.

Trump, who is campaigning for reelection, told The Messenger that he is the best Republican candidate to run against President Joe Biden in 2024.

“Ron’s not a winner because Ron, without me, wouldn’t have won,” Trump said. “If I would have left it alone, he would have lost by 30 points or more.”

DeSantis is preparing to launch a run for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and has been polling second after Trump in primary polls.

“If we get distracted, if we focus the election on the past or on other side issues, then I think the Democrats are going to beat us again,” DeSantis said. “And I think, it’ll be very difficult to recover from that defeat.”