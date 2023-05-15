DeSantis-endorsed fundraiser in support of retired Marine reaches over $2M

Gov. Ron DeSantis is fundraising to help retired U.S. Marine Daniel Penny with the cost of his defense after he was arrested in New York.

SARASOTA, Fla. – In support of a retired U.S. Marine in New York City, Gov. Ron DeSantis asked his supporters to donate to the Raiser & Kenniff law firm on Friday night, and by Monday afternoon there were more than $2 million.

Daniel Penny, 24, and Jordan Neely, 30 met on May 1 on the NYC subway. Neely, a Michael Jackson impersonator, was struggling with homelessness when he was shouting and Penny put him in a chokehold, police said.

Jordan Neely died after a U.S. Marine put him in a chokehold on May 1 in New York City, police said. He was 30.

Neely died of compression of the neck, according to the medical examiner’s office. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office charged him with manslaughter.

“We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny,” DeSantis tweeted on Friday night. “Let’s show this Marine America’s got his back.”

DeSantis also used the same post to accuse the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office of bending to the will of billionaire George Soros.

“We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left’s pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law-abiding citizens,” DeSantis wrote.