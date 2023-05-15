Florida teacher under investigation over Walt Disney movie

(Hassan Ammar, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – A Florida fifth-grade teacher appears to have gotten caught up in the middle of the ongoing feud between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney.

Jenna Barbee, a first-year Hernando County Public Schools teacher, showed her Winding Waters K-8 students the movie “Strange World,” a comedy adventure by Walt Disney Animation Studios.

One of the Hernando County school board members alleged that since the movie features a gay character and a parent complained it was in violation of the Parental Rights in Education Act.

In the computer-animated science-fiction adventure, Ethan Clade, played by Jaboukie Young-White, has a crush on his friend Diazo, played by Jonathan Melo.

