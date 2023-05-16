Florida Keys man accused of illegally catching wild birds, likely for cash

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seized 10 traps from a Rockland Key home, authorities said.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Keys man is facing criminal charges after state wildlife officials said he set nearly a dozen illegal traps at his home “designed to target migratory birds.”

Daniel Richard Acevedo, 77, of Rockland Key, was issued a notice to appear on Friday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

According to the FWC, the traps are “usually placed there by poachers preying on and hoping to sell Florida’s native songbirds and brightly-colored wild birds,” which are then “sold at various establishments, including some pet stores.”

Officials said the investigation into Acevedo began on May 4 after FWC officers discovered an active trap on a trail on the key.

In conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, FWC officers used surveillance to identify Acevedo, who was frequently visiting the trap, authorities said. They then found 10 traps at his home and seized them.

A photo shared by the FWC showed multiple birds caught in one of the traps.

“The public should be aware that trapping, possessing, buying and/or selling these birds is a violation of state and federal laws and can result in hefty fines and possible jail time,” Capt. David Dipre, an FWC law enforcement official, said in a news release. “The use, placement and possession of bird traps without a permit is prohibited.”