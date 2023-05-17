Broward County Public Schools will not have early release on last day of school

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – There is a change in the school schedule for Broward County Public Schools on the last day of school.

According to a Tweet from the district, Thursday, June 8, the last day of school will be changed from an early release day to a full instructional day.

The change is due to the historic rainfall that closed district schools on April 13 and 14.

