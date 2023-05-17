78º

LIVE

Local News

Broward County Public Schools will not have early release on last day of school

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Education

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – There is a change in the school schedule for Broward County Public Schools on the last day of school.

According to a Tweet from the district, Thursday, June 8, the last day of school will be changed from an early release day to a full instructional day.

The change is due to the historic rainfall that closed district schools on April 13 and 14.

For more information, click on this link.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email