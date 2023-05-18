Florida Lottery: 3 winners take home $1 million prize after playing scratch-off game

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Three Floridians woke up millionaires this week after playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Wednesday.

Alicia Sanders of Riviera Beach, Cathleen Schoepfle of West Palm Beach, and Robert Stiller of Palm Beach, each claimed a $1 million prize at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office.

According to the Florida Lottery, Sanders, Schoepfle and Stiller chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Sanders purchased her winning ticket from Franks Deli in her hometown.

Schoepfle purchased her winning ticket at a 7-Eleven store in Riviera Beach.

Stiller purchased his winning ticket from a Publix in his hometown.

The three stores will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-Off ticket.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”