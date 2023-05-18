Illegal racing chaos in Broward: Motorcyclist hits deputy with helmet, car rolls into Weston canal, deputies say

Michael Almaraz-Mondragon remained at the Broward County main jail on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale after deputies arrested him on Wednesday in Weston.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A motorcyclist struck a deputy with his helmet during his arrest, as a car rolled into a canal, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office report released on Thursday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel treated the police officer on Wednesday, and deputies took Michael Almaraz-Mondragon to the Broward County main jail where he remained Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, records show.

The chaos followed an illegal race on Griffin Road and Almaraz-Mondragon, 30, was part of a group of motorcyclists who were speeding westbound in Cooper City and into Davie, according to deputies.

The deputy who was injured followed the group and quickly intervened when some of the motorcyclists moved to attack a driver near Interstate 75 in Weston, according to deputies.

As the deputy arrested Almaraz-Mondragon, the driver who the motorcyclists were trying to pull out of the driver’s seat, couldn’t stop the car from rolling into a canal, according to deputies.

Jail records show deputies were holding Almaraz-Mondragon without bond, and he was facing nine charges: Aggravated battery, battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence, participation in an unlawful race, burglary, failure to register a motor vehicle, operating a motorcycle without a license, not having a valid driver’s license, and fleeing and eluding police.

According to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for BSO, detectives were still investigating the incident on Thursday afternoon. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.