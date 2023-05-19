Attorney says woman stopped to help choking baby before driver struck them on I-75, killing baby

A family attorney says a woman was trying to help her baby when she was rear-ended on Interstate 75 in Davie.

DAVIE, Fla. – The attorney for a woman injured in a crash that killed her baby along Interstate 75 says she had pulled over to tend to the infant before the fatal rear-end collision.

Kristine Rivera’s baby Jace died after the white Ford truck crashed into their GMC. Rivera had pulled over to the shoulder near Griffin Road in Davie, with her hazards on, in order to to tend to the choking baby.

Rivera suffered significant injuries and the other driver was hurt too.

Neighbors of the Rivera family tell Local 10 News that Kristine was excited about the arrival of baby Jace, who, according to a GoFundMe page, had just turned 1 a week before he lost his young life. It says Kristine has been in the ICU recovering from multiple surgeries.

“They went from one of the most precious, enjoyable moments that they could have, celebrating Jase’s one-year birthday, to now being victims of this tragedy,” family attorney Brett Rosen said.

Rosen said the injuries “do not compare” to the loss of her baby.

“When we’re driving on the roads and we have to tend to our children. You know, we’re going to do what we think is in in the best interest and try to do it in the safest manner possible. And Kristine, for her, that was her option,” he said. “And unfortunately, the driver of the commercial vehicle shouldn’t have been on that road, that (truck) has three axles or more trailering a backhoe, a front loader, and obviously speed is a significant factor.”

Trailers aren’t permitted in the I-75 express lanes, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Rivera remained in the hospital Friday recovering from several injuries.