Cops want to know who brutally beat, dumped puppy in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A criminal investigation is underway in Broward County after police found a months-old puppy that veterinarians believe was badly beaten and dumped.

Pembroke Pines police were called to an abandoned parking lot, where its old city hall once stood, and found a dirty old dog bed and the injured terrier-mix.

He was wounded and dragging his back legs. Officers thought he might have been hit by a car, until veterinarians took a closer look and realized the injuries were more consistent with a beating.

Representatives from Pooches in Pines, a nonprofit that works alongside Pembroke Pines police, affectionately named the fighter pup “Maverick,” who is being treated at VCA Animal Hospital in Hollywood.

He had a tibia and fibula fracture and was being treated for multiple infections and lacerations around his body.

Police are working to figure out who’s responsible for hurting and dumping the puppy and are asking the public for help as people rally to help nonprofits pay for his medical expenses.

Anyone with information can call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.