Unsolved shooting injures 1 in Miami’s Liberty City, police say

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

After an early Friday morning shooting injured one person in Miami, crime scene technicians peppered about a dozen bullet markings around a few parked cars.

The shooting prompted a ShotSpotter alert shortly before 3 a.m., in the streets of the Liberty City neighborhood, according to the Miami Police Department.

Miami Fire Rescue also responded to the ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 15 Avenue and 68 Street, west of Alonzo Kelly Park, also known as the Model City area.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez and Photojournalist Lani Yasuk-Carrier contributed to this report.

