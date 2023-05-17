Miami police ask for help with Overtown case involving vehicle theft, child abductions

Detectives are searching for a man on Wednesday who was wearing a red baseball cap, red shirt on Saturday. He is a suspect in a car theft and the abduction of two kids in Miami.

MIAMI – Detectives asked the public for help on Wednesday with an open case that they said involves vehicle theft and child abductions in Miami.

Detectives are searching for a man who stole a gray 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with a 3-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl inside early Saturday morning in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

After stealing the car in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and 15 Street, the man dropped off the girl at Northwest Sixth Avenue and 58 Street, but not the boy, according to detectives.

The man later abandoned the boy in the car at Northwest Seventh Avenue and 84 Street in Miami-Dade County’s West Little River neighborhood, police said.

Detectives reported the man was wearing a red baseball cap, a red shirt, and dark jeans on Saturday. They were asking anyone with information about the case to call the department’s robbery unit at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Watch the video

Miami Police Department released a surveillance video on Wednesday showing a suspect wanted on

Also in Miami