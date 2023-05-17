Police: 2 men injured during shooting damaging 2 cars in Miami’s Little Havana

Two people were during a shooting on Wednesday in the area of Southwest 28 Avenue and 13 Street in Miami.

MIAMI – A police dog searched for clues on Wednesday morning near where a shooting had injured two men in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Tow trucks took two bullet-riddled cars from the Miami Police Department crime scene in the area of Southwest 13 Street, between 29 and 27 Avenues.

The shooting was at about 9 p.m., on Tuesday night.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel responded to take the men to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The two victims’ condition was critical, police said.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story.