Police: Man alleging to be Miami massage therapist was robber, kidnapper, caught after chase

MIAMI – A 29-year-old man told police officers that he was working as a massage therapist when a man offered him cash and a gun to have sex with him and he declined, but police believe he was lying.

The man who had allegedly solicited sex reported he had been the victim of several crimes on Monday at Airbnb rentals in Miami’s Upper East Side and Brickell neighborhoods, according to the police arrest form.

Police officers arrested John Gomez, who the victim said was not a massage therapist, but a robber that had stolen $3,000 and a gun from him in Brickell, according to police.

On Tuesday, Gomez was in handcuffs at about 12:20 a.m., and corrections officers had booked him at about 6 a.m., at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, records show.

This was all after a police pursuit that started in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and 95 Street, and after a crash further north, and a police dog that chased Gomez, according to police.

Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, reported that police officers had set up a perimeter on Monday night after the crash.

Police officers eventually arrested Gomez near Northeast 96 Street and Eighth Avenue in Miami Shores, according to a police report.

The victim said he was first robbed at an Airbnb in Brickell and then the robbers lured him to a house in the area of Northeast Fourth Court and 73 Street in the Upper East Side, according to police.

The victim said he believed he was going to get his $3,000 and gun back, so he went to the house where Gomez held a knife to his neck and forced him to give up his watch, cash, and phone, according to police.

The victim was able to run to the bathroom, quickly get out through a window and escape Gomez and the others, according to the police report.

Gomez, also known as John Alexander Gomez Cardona from Orlando, was facing charges of robbery and false imprisonment with a deadly weapon.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the cases to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez and Wilson Louis contributed to this report.