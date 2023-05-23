Man’s murder in Broward: Deputy-involved shooting kills suspect, cops arrest another suspect

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The family of a 32-year-old man was grieving on Monday in Broward County, as they prepared to attend a vigil on Wednesday night in Pompano Beach.

Andrew Ford was killed during a shooting on May 12 at about 3 a.m., along Northwest Sixth Street, between 23 Terrace and South Powerline Road.

Ford’s sisters, Auza and Alexia Ford, tried to comfort each other. They said he had worked in maintenance of the Department of Agriculture and also as a handyman.

“It wasn’t supposed to happen this way,” Auza Ford said on Monday. “He didn’t deserve what happened to him.”

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies respond to a residential neighborhood on Friday morning in Pompano Beach. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Zonchez Prince, a suspect in Ford’s murder, died during a deputy-involved shooting on Friday in Clay County. Detectives arrested Prince’s brother Brandon Prince, also a murder suspect, in Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives had help from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to track Zonchez Prince who deputies said refused to surrender and pulled out a handgun.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office deputies and Clay County Sheriff Office deputies respond to a shopping mall where a Broward Sheriff's Office murder suspect died on Friday night in Orange Park. (News 4 Jax image for Local 10 News)

Ford’s murder was also traumatic for his neighbors in Pompano Beach. Selina Pryor and William Butler said there were at least 10 gunshots. William Peterson said one bullet went through his bedroom window.

“My head was down here — four feet away,” Peterson said.

Sean Bradshaw was among the neighbors who said they appreciated Ford’s kindness.

“He was a very good person, very humble person,” Bradshaw said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office was investigating a fatal Friday morning shooting in Pompano Beach. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.