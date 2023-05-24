‘You’re not leaving here alive today’: Cutler Bay man accused of trying to kill friend

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A Cutler Bay man invited a woman he’s been friends with for more than two years to his home Tuesday before beating her to the point of hospitalization, according to Miami-Dade police.

Police arrested Alexis Jose Rivero, 39, on an attempted murder charge soon afterward.

According to an arrest report, after the woman entered Rivero’s home, located in the 18000 block of Belmont Drive, he began punching her and hitting her with a baseball bat.

Police said Rivero cut off her attempts to escape, continuing to strike her “several more times.”

The report states that when the woman tried to call police, Rivero snatched her cellphone and began beating her with it.

Rivero then uttered a chilling series of words, according to police: “You’re not leaving here alive today.”

Fortunately, the woman did leave alive, but badly hurt, police said. She managed to escape the house and get into her vehicle, according to the report.

Rivero followed her with a knife and unsuccessfully tried to pull her out, police said.

According to the report, the woman went to a nearby police station to report the crime and police went to Rivero’s home to detain him.

The victim was later taken to Jackson South Medical Center for treatment, police said.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Rivero faced charges of armed robbery and tampering with a witness or victim. He was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $22,500 bond, according to jail records.

According to records, if Rivero bonds out of jail, he’ll be on house arrest.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest bond information.