Man accused of fatal stabbing in Miami-Dade arrested in Broward, police say

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A man died and his mother suffered injuries after a domestic violence dispute turned into a stabbing on Wednesday evening in northeastern Miami-Dade County, police said.

A suspect later turned up in southern Broward County, police said.

Police officers and fire rescue personnel responded to a call for help at about 6:30 p.m., in an apartment in Miami-Dade’s barrier island city of Sunny Isles Beach.

After the stabbing near Collins Avenue and Northeast 163 Street, the man died at the hospital and his mother was getting treatment for two stab wounds, according to the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department.

The man detectives accused of stabbing the mother and her son fled, according to the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department. Detectives found him beating up a woman in Hallandale Beach, police said.

Detectives later identified the woman in Hallandale Beach as the suspect’s girlfriend who knew he had been involved in the stabbing in Sunny Isles Beach, police said.

Detectives with the Miami-Dade, Sunny Isles Beach, and Hallandale Beach were working on the case, but the Miami-Dade Police Department was the lead agency on the homicide, police said.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Luis Castro contributed to this report.

