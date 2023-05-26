Driver ends up in canal after car crash in Doral

A driver ended up in a canal on Friday in Doral after a crash.

DORAL, Fla. – A driver ended up in a canal after a crash on Friday afternoon in Doral and was able to get out of the car and swim out to safety.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took one person to a nearby hospital after the crash in the area of Northwest 58 Street and 97 Avenue.

Cmrd. Alicia Neal, a spokeswoman for the Doral Police Department, reported the driver was alert and responsive and fire rescue personnel took him to the hospital as a precaution.

