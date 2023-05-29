87º

Caught on camera: North Miami Beach wig snatchers escape by a hair

Police seek pair who made off with expensive wigs

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are looking for a man and woman caught on camera at a South Florida beauty store grabbing handfuls of wigs and taking off without paying.

The grab-and-go happened earlier in May at the Beauty Supermarket at 1210 NE 163rd St. in North Miami Beach.

In the video, the duo grabs an assortment of wigs then runs out the door. An employee misses the two by a hair as they get away.

The stolen wigs were expensive — the couple got away with $2,000 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

