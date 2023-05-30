Official: 13 Cuban migrants land near Dry Tortugas National Park

Migrant vessel "Jeiseel" landed in the Florida Keys Monday evening, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities took 13 Cuban migrants into custody after the group landed near Dry Tortugas National Park in the Florida Keys Monday evening, according to a U.S. Border Patrol official.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the agency’s Miami sector, tweeted that the group of migrants was comprised of 11 adults and two children.

He also included a photo of the homemade vessel the baker’s dozen came in on, which was dubbed “Jeiseel.”

U.S. Border Patrol agents & CBP Officers responded to a migrant landing near the Dry Tortugas National Park and encountered 13 Cuban migrants (11 adults, 2 juveniles). The migrants arrived Monday evening on a homemade vessel. @DFOFlorida

On Sunday, authorities detained at least 19 migrants who landed in northern Broward County. That contingent hailed from Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Earlier in the month, authorities took 10 Chinese migrants into custody after landing on Sunny Isles Beach.