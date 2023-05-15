Authorities respond to migrant landing on Sunny Isles Beach

Authorities responded to a migrant landing on Sunny Isles Beach Monday morning.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – Authorities responded to a migrant landing on Sunny Isles Beach Monday morning.

The landing was reportedly in the area of 16700 Collins Ave.

Sky 10 flew over the scene at around 11:30 a.m., where a group of police officers gathered near a pile of items.

Sunny Isles Beach police said approximately 15 migrants landed ashore, nine of whom were in custody.

They were not able to confirm specific details about their country or countries of origin.

Local 10 News has reached out to federal authorities for additional details.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.