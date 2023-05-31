BSO SWAT team responds to motel in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A SWAT situation was unfolding Wednesday morning at a motel in Dania Beach.

A Local 10 News crews was outside the Rodeway Inn & Suites off State Road 84, just to the west of Interstate 95, as dozens of deputies surrounded the front parking lot of the business.

An armored SWAT vehicle was parked outside the motel.

Rodeway Inn & Suites in Dania Beach. (WPLG)

Local 10 initially received reports that there was some kind of confrontation between a suspect and a deputy, and that the suspect barricaded himself inside a room, but authorities have not yet confirmed that information.

One ambulance was later spotted leaving the scene with its lights and siren on, but it’s unclear who was being transported.

Local 10 has reached out to the Broward Sheriff’s Office for more information and will update this article once we hear back.