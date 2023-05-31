83º

Here is the latest on the clear backpack requirement proposed at Broward public schools

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

FILE PHOTO (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell, 2022 Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – School Board members plan to host two events to focus on the proposal to require clear backpacks and bags at Broward County public schools before the final vote in July.

The first is the School Safety Town Hall at 6 p.m., on June 12, at Plantation High School, 6901 NW 16 St., in Plantation. Doors open to the public at 5:30 p.m.

The second public event is a school board workshop discussion at 9 a.m., on June 20 at the Kathleen C. Wright Building, at 600 SE Third Ave., in Fort Lauderdale.

School board members plan to vote about whether or not to implement the 2023/24 school year requirement during a special meeting at 8 a.m., on July 25.

The proposal would only allow clear backpacks, purses, duffel bags, fanny packs, or lunch boxes, at BCPS campuses, so that all contents are visible. There are exceptions for some athletic and band equipment, a small non-transparent pouch for personal hygiene items, and thermal food containers in clear lunch boxes.

For more information about the proposal, visit this BCPS page.

Here is the BCPS town hall announcement:

Broward County Public Schools (.)

