US Navy rescues pilot who ejected from plane off Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. – The U.S. Navy has rescued one of its pilots who ejected from a plane Wednesday morning off Key West.

Danette Baso-Silvers, with Naval Air Station Key West, confirmed that a pilot from Fighter Squadron Composite VFC-111, a Reserve adversary squadron, ejected from a plane that launched from Naval Air Station Key West.

Commander Matt Pearce later confirmed that the pilot was rescued from the water by a Naval Air Station search and rescue helicopter and is being taken to a hospital in Miami.

He confirmed that the plane involved in the incident was an F5-N dual-engine plane.

The pilot’s condition has not been released.

No other details were immediately released about the incident.