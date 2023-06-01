Jury finds Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo liable in federal civil case, ordered to pay $63M

After a marathon civil trial, a federal jury in Fort Lauderdale found Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo liable in a civil case brought by two businessmen who accused him of retaliation — and they delivered a massive monetary verdict.

The decision, in which jurors found Carollo violated their First Amendment rights, came down Thursday morning. He was ordered to pay more than $60 million in damages.

The plaintiffs, businessmen Bill Fuller and Martin Pinilla, claimed that Carollo infringed on their free speech rights, alleging he used his office to harass them and damage their reputations, all because they supported his political opponent, Alfonso “Alfie” Leon, in 2017.

Attorneys for Fuller, who owns Ball and Chain, and Pinilla painted a picture throughout the trial of a commissioner who bullied anyone else who went against him.

Jurors ordered Carollo to pay $8.6 million in compensatory damages and $25.7 million in punitive damages. They ordered him to pay Pinilla $7.3 million in compensatory damages and $21.9 million in punitive damages. That totals roughly $63.5 million in damages.

Throughout the trial, jurors listened to testimony from dozens of witnesses as attorneys for Fuller and Pinilla painted a picture of a commissioner who went too far, and worked to convince the jury that the commissioner was a man who would bully city staff and anyone else willing to go against him.

They showed clips from council meetings and pictures of Carollo making late-night visits to the Little Havana properties, claiming the commissioner was obsessed with destroying Fuller and Pinilla.

But defense attorneys did their best to contradict the narrative, saying Carollo wasn’t fixated on the entrepreneurs and was instead working for the betterment of his district.

On Tuesday, defense attorneys for Carollo rested their case and closing arguments began Wednesday morning.

Over the more than 50-day trial, three jurors dropped out and Carollo racked up nearly $2 million in legal bills at the taxpayer’s expense.

The trial started in Broward County, moved to Miami-Dade for a few weeks after record flooding, and then moved back to Broward.

Carollo is almost certain to appeal Thursday’s verdict.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.