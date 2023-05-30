After 50 days, 3 jurors quitting and $2M in legal bills, Carollo trial near finish line

It’s been 50 calendar days since the federal civil trial for Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo began.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s been 50 calendar days since the federal civil trial for Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo began.

It started in Broward County, moved down to Miami-Dade for a few weeks and then came back to Broward.

The marathon trial has lasted so long, three jurors have dropped out, but now it is finally approaching the finish line.

On Tuesday, defense attorneys for Carollo rested their case, and the judge announced closing arguments will begin first thing Wednesday morning.

Since the case was filed in 2018, taxpayers have spent nearly $2 million on Carollo’s defense.

He’s being sued by Miami businessmen Bill Fuller and Martin Pinilla, who allege the long-Time South Florida politician used his office to harass them and damage their reputations, all because they supported his political opponent in 2017.

Throughout the trial, jurors listened to testimony from dozens of witnesses as attorneys for Fuller and Pinilla painted a picture of a commissioner who has gone too far, trying to convince the jury that he is a man who would bully city staff and anyone else willing to go up against him.

They showed clips from council meetings and pictures of Carollo making late-night visits to their properties, claiming the commissioner was obsessed with destroying Fuller and Pinilla.

But defense attorneys did their best to contradict the narrative, saying Carollo wasn’t fixated on the Little Havana entrepreneurs and was instead working for the betterment of his district.

Once closing arguments are concluded, the ball will be in the jury’s court.

Realistically, this is just the first finish line. No matter what decision the jury comes to, there will likely be a series of appeals.