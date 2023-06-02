Animal cruelty related to ‘sacrificial stuff’ appalls Broward residents

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines residents said they found one chicken dead and another suffering inside a closed bin on Friday, and this wasn’t the first time they had stumbled upon animal cruelty.

Tami Caci-Armao was appalled and said her son spotted the plastic container near a lake in the Pembroke Falls neighborhood.

“Oh, my God! The poor thing and his friend are dead,” Caci-Armao said. “That is so sad.”

She said her son then flipped over the bin because it had water inside.

“It looked like there was a fence on the bottom and it looked like there was some feeder in there,” Caci-Armao said.

The finding prompted memories of another gruesome finding.

“The last time the box had some sacrificial stuff, like a candle and dirty money,” Caci-Armao said.

She and her son filed a report with police officers who said they were going to investigate the animal cruelty case, and she also shared her finding on the Neighbors app. The community’s management reported the case to animal advocates who decided to care for the surviving chicken.

Caci-Armao had a message for the culprit: “Where is that one person who lives here? Where are you? Because please, we don’t want you here!”

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.