Heat fans outside Kaseya Center pumped for Game 2

Rollerbladers were among those riding high outside Kaseya Center on Sunday, hoping that the Miami Heat slides into a big win.

MIAMI – Rollerbladers were among those riding high outside Kaseya Center on Sunday, hoping that the Miami Heat slides into a big win.

The Heat are in Denver to face the Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

“That’s what it is,” said rollerblading Heat fan Franky Morales. “We said if I do the whole rail, they’re going to win. I did it a couple times, as you’ve seen, so we got this.”

And for some heat fans, a lucky charm is fueling their positive energy.

SOT 16:46:22 “We got some beer, some chicarrone, and a big flag that says Go Heat!” said Heat fan Juan Munoz.

Added Heat fan Wanda Garcia: “We have to cross our fingers, and (we’re) waiting on the best thing.”

The Heat are only four wins away from the Larry O’Brien championship trophy.

The energy inside of the arena for the road rally is expected to be electric, much like it was on Thursday as fans watched Game 1 on monitors.

Confidence among those fans is riding high as Miami prepares to put the heat on the Nuggets.

“I have full faith in my team,” said Heat fan Matti Munoz.