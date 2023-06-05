Water main break shuts down roadway in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Repairs are currently being made following a water main break in Pembroke Pines that is causing flooding issues.

Pembroke Pines police confirmed Monday morning that Southwest Third Street, between Southwest 69th Terrace and 70th Avenue remains blocked off as crews work to repair the water main.

The exact address of the water main break is 6900 SW Third St.

Police and Pembroke Pines Fire Department personnel responded to the scene, along with a crew from the Water Department.