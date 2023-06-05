79º

LIVE

Local News

Water main break shuts down roadway in Pembroke Pines

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Broward County, Pembroke Pines, Traffic
(WPLG)

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Repairs are currently being made following a water main break in Pembroke Pines that is causing flooding issues.

Pembroke Pines police confirmed Monday morning that Southwest Third Street, between Southwest 69th Terrace and 70th Avenue remains blocked off as crews work to repair the water main.

The exact address of the water main break is 6900 SW Third St.

Police and Pembroke Pines Fire Department personnel responded to the scene, along with a crew from the Water Department.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email