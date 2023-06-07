Cutler Bay woman accused of tweeting threat to ‘blow up’ Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a Cutler Bay woman on a felony charge Tuesday after they said she threatened to “blow up” Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in a social media post.

Police said they were made aware of the threat soon after Kailani Pino, 19, posted it to her Twitter account.

According to an arrest report, the tweet read: “F--- u Nicklaus Children’s Hospital give me my meds before I blow up your hospital.”

The report states that the Twitter account was associated with Pino’s phone number. The account listed in the report was private as of Wednesday morning.

She was charged with making a written threat to commit an act of terrorism, a second-degree felony.

Pino had been held on a $7,500 bond but was no longer listed in Miami-Dade jail records as of Wednesday morning.