Federal officer back in Keys jail, accused of violating protection order

KEY WEST, Fla. – A federal law enforcement officer accused of stalking and battering his ex-girlfriend was back in a Florida Keys jail overnight Wednesday after Key West police said he violated a protection order.

Police arrested Scott Dale Hatfield, 38, for the second time just after midnight. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was first arrested last Wednesday.

According to his latest arrest report, he called his ex while she was at work Monday afternoon, despite a judge’s order that he have no contact with her.

Hatfield was accused of following his ex-girlfriend and putting his hands on her days after they broke up. She told police that she “feared” him because he once showed up, unannounced, to her home wearing his CBP uniform and wouldn’t leave, an arrest report states.

CBP issued a statement following Hatfield’s initial arrest, noting that he had been placed on “administrative duties” pending the outcome of the domestic violence investigation.

An agency spokesperson added: “CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission, and the overwhelming majority of CBP employees and officers perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe.”

Hatfield is scheduled to be arraigned June 16, according to jail records.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the date of arrest.