Jimmy Butler’s Big Face Coffee opens pop-up shop outside Kaseya Center ahead of Game 3

It’s time for the Denver Nuggets to feel the real heat of South Florida, and Miami Heat fans ready to bring the energy.

MIAMI – It’s time for the Denver Nuggets to feel the real heat of South Florida, and Miami Heat fans ready to bring the energy.

There was a long line of fans outside of the Kaseya Center on Wednesday, but they weren’t there for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

At least not at that moment.

Fans were there for some of Jimmy Butler’s Big Face Coffee.

A special pop-up location opened up outside the Downtown Miami venue.

The coffee was dubbed “Fuel for the Finals” and has some unique flavors for fans.

Butler’s coffee entrepreneurship started during the 2020 NBA Playoffs in the bubble in Orlando when he offered his Big Face Coffee for teammates, but not for free.

Heat fans enjoying the Big Face Coffee are hoping it helps bring the team some good luck and good vibes ahead of Game 3.

The series is tied 1-1 following the Heat’s big comeback win in Game 2 on Sunday.