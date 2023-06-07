NBA Finals ticket prices increase as Miami Heat get ready to play at home

MIAMI – Looking to go to an NBA Finals game in Miami?

It won’t be cheap.

A few things have changed since the Miami Heat played in an NBA Finals game nearly ten years ago at the Kaseya Center.

The average price for a ticket to get a seat at the 2023 NBA Finals for Game 3 is $1,085, compared to $708 when the Heat made the Finals in 2014, according to Seat Geek.

NBA Finals ticket comparison from 2014 to 2023. (WPLG)

Local 10 News spoke with fans outside Kaseya Center on Wednesday who were looking forward to going to the big game no matter what the price was listed as.

“I could not be more excited because this is my very first Finals game ever,” said one Heat fan.

Another fan said he spent $1,000 for a ticket that was “worth it” because he didn’t want to miss the Heat coming back home with the series tied 1-1 against the Denver Nuggets.

Fans looking to sit in the lower bowl in Section 107 will have to pay around $2,500 for each ticket, according to Vivid Seats.

Ticketmaster listed one pair of courtside seats at $75,000.

Heat forward Max Strus told reporters Tuesday that the energy of the fans at home and even on the road has given the team even more reason to win their fourth championship in franchise history.

“They’ve been phenomenal, he said. They’ve shown up every single night we’ve been home and even on the road, we’ve seen videos of families, fans banging pots and pans every time we win. Can’t wait to play in front of them.”

Many celebrities have shown support for the Heat as Jimmy Butler and soccer legend Neymar da Silva Santos Jr. were seen shooting around at the Kaseya Center on Tuesday.

Neymar put some of his soccer skills on display after going viral on social media for kicking a ball into the basket from the free-throw line.

The Heat will look to take a 2-1 series lead Wednesday as tip-off at the Kaseya Center is set for 8:30 p.m.

Viewers can catch all the 2023 NBA Finals action right here on Local 10.