Video shows man sought for following woman to attack her at Coral Gables apartment, police say

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Detectives are searching for a man who followed a woman to assault her at her apartment in Coral Gables.

Surveillance video shows the man, who is about 6 feet tall, before the attack on May 19 at the Life Time condominium building, just west of U.S. 1, near Grand Avenue.

“We are going to find this person,” Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak told reporters during a news conference adding he was the suspect of a battery and a burglary.

The man exited the elevator, crept up on the 25-year-old woman, pushed her, and after she fell down, he partially removed his clothes, police said. He was wearing a baseball hat and a face mask.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

