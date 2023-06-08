2 injured during a domestic conflict in Broward

Deputies investigate an attack on Thursday in Broward County.

TAMARAC, Fla. – A man and a woman were injured during a domestic conflict on Thursday in Broward County.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue personnel responded to a house near the intersection of Northwest 57 Court and 59 Avenue in Tamarac.

Tamarac Fire Rescue personnel found the two had been the victims of a stabbing, had suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and required treatment at a hospital.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Joyce Grace Ortega and Frine Gomez contributed to this report.