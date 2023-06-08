Flo Rida headlining bash outside FLA Live Arena ahead of Stanley Cup Final Game 3

It’s going to be a big night at the hockey barn in Sunrise.

SUNRISE, Fla. – It’s going to be a big night at the hockey barn in Sunrise.

Flo Rida was set to perform outside FLA Live Arena Thursday afternoon for a free concert starting at 6 p.m. — no tickets needed.

Fans outside the arena and inside the team store are still feeling confident, even being down 2 to 0.

“It’s amazing so wanted to take the family, they haven’t been,” said Panthers fan Scott Bustizzi. “They weren’t born yet when the panthers went last time so once in a lifetime.”

Something everyone kept coming back to was that this year feels different, and they’re extremely excited to get this series in Sunrise.

“Every time we’re down, every time there’s adversity all season long, we kept coming back,” said Panthers fan Rob Beglia. “We weren’t even supposed to make the playoff, barely made the playoffs. Boston, no one gave us a chance, beat Boston. Just keep rolling and rolling and rolling.”

Added Panthers fan Ruth Krzyk: “Oh it’s going to be loud tonight. We’re going to try to make Vegas sound quiet compared to how we are tonight.”

Fans wanting to get inside FLA Live Arena for the big game will have to open their wallets.

Thursday afternoon on SeatGeek.com, upper deck mid-ice seats will run you $350 dollars a ticket while lower bowl mid-ice seats are $2,500 dollars each.

Those wanting to sit on the glass mid-ice, it will cost $7,000.

Outside the building there will be a free watch party hosted by the team. Fans attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.