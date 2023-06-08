Man arrested at Miami airport over girl’s alleged sexual abuse, police say

MIAMI – A 20-year-old woman told police officers that a man started to sexually abuse her when she was about 12 years old in Miami-Dade County, according to police.

She said her parents trusted Michael Ayerdi enough to allow him into her home and to allow her to ride in his car when the abuse happened, according to the arrest form.

Police officers arrested Ayerdi, who is about 13 years older than her, at about 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday at Miami International Airport and took him to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where officers booked him at about 9:30 p.m.

Ayerdi, of Golden Glades, appeared in court on Wednesday and a judge ordered him to stay away from the victim and set his bond at $22,500 with house arrest. He remained at TGK on Thursday morning, records show.

Ayerdi is facing three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child who is between 12 to 16 years old, a second-degree felony; and prohibited use of computer services, a third-degree felony.