Suspect brought to South Florida to face charges in North Miami Beach man’s murder

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 23-year-old man was transferred to Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Thursday from Jacksonville weeks after he was arrested in connection with a North Miami Beach man’s murder.

Louis Antuwn Redmon was arrested May 17 in Jacksonville. He faces charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, attempted armed carjacking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim, Hershy Schwartz, 39, had been found shot to death on Feb. 19 inside his car in the parking lot of a Wendy’s at 25 NE 167th St., according to police.

Schwartz had been preparing to travel to New York for his upcoming wedding, but his life would be cut short before the big day.

Hershy Schwartz.

Hershey had a habit of leaving his house in the early morning hours and police said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. When he was found, his wallet was gone, along with his gun and his phone.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by Local 10 News, surveillance video showed Redmon looking into Schwartz’s SUV and then opening the door, which led to a struggle.

The warrant states that Redmon then backed away and shot Schwartz.

According to police, Redmon, who is from Jacksonville, had been staying at the North Miami Beach Garden Inn & Suites hotel near the Golden Glades interchange before the shooting.

The warrant states that cellphone records showed that after the shooting, calls and text messages were placed from Schwartz’s phone to numbers registered to Redmon’s current or former girlfriend, as well as to her son. Both of them were jailed at the time.

The mother-son duo both told police that Redmon was known not to have his own cellphone and to regularly borrow other people’s phones to make calls and send texts.

According to police, the two contacted Redmon, also known as “Bam,” via an Instagram video call on March 23, where he appeared to provide a general description of the crime, telling them he saw a man in a vehicle who appeared to be sleeping in the Wendy’s parking lot before the shooting. However, significant portions of the warrant were redacted.

As of Thursday, Redmon was being held without bond.