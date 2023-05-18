Arrest made in February killing of groom-to-be in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 23-year-old man has been arrested in the February killing of soon-to-be-groom Hershy Schwartz in North Miami Beach, Local 10 News confirmed Thursday afternoon.

According to police sources, the suspect, whom police haven’t yet identified publicly, was arrested in Jacksonville.

Schwartz was found shot dead on Feb. 19 in the parking lot of a Wendy’s at 25 NE 167th St., according to police. Members of the South Florida Orthodox Jewish community have been searching for answers ever since.

The 39-year-old had been preparing to travel to New York for a life-changing celebration, according to relatives. But instead of the joy of his wedding, Schwartz’s loved ones faced grief.

Surveillance video provided clues in the case: Shabbat, a period of rest and prayer, had started at about 6 p.m., on Feb. 17. A video clip showed Schwartz, 39, was looking at his phone, in his car, shortly before 3:10 a.m., on Feb. 18. He exited his car to search for something in the back seat and later left his car in the parking lot.

Another surveillance camera recorded video of him returning to his car at about 4:30 a.m., on Feb. 19. He was wearing the same clothes that he had on when police officers found him dead at about 8:30 a.m.

Relatives said Schwartz had been shot three times. Detectives noticed that his car had been ransacked and suspect a robber dragged him out of his car.

North Miami Beach are set to release additional information in a news conference Thursday afternoon.