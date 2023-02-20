Man killed in Miami-Dade was set to travel in days for his New York wedding

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A bride-to-be was grieving after police officers found Hershy Schwartz dead in a parked car behind a fast food restaurant on Sunday in North Miami Beach.

Schwartz, 40, had volunteered as a first responder for the Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps., and the Brewer Fire Engine Company No. One, Inc., in New York.

Tzvi “Steve” Bogomilsky, an entrepreneur who had hired Swartz in Miami-Dade County, said he was set to travel to New York to prepare for his wedding.

“He was literally getting married in just a few days, March 1st,” Bogomilsky said.

The crime scene was at Wendy’s, at 25 NE 167 St., just west of Interstate 95 and north of the Golden Glades Branch Library. Detectives suspect a robber shot him.

“It was not unusual for him to just hand out in his car, have a little alone time, he enjoyed it,” Bogomilsky said. “Many times I had seen him like that.”

Bogomilsky said Schwartz had worked for him in construction as a heavy machinery operator.

“If I asked him to do something, it didn’t make a difference, no matter what, he would do it, and it wasn’t just for me, he would do it for anybody,” Bogomilsky said.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

“Whoever did this, I hope the law goes after him to the fullest extent,” Bogomilsky said.

