Man shot to death in North Miami Beach, police investigating

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating after a man was shot and killed in an apparent robbery.

The scene, located near North Miami Avenue and NE 167th Street in North Miami Beach, was discovered early Sunday morning.

Detectives were observed appearing to focus on a parking lot near some local businesses, searching for evidence.

The victim was a 40-year-old man, Local 10 News has learned, apparently shot to death in what was believed to be the result of some sort of robbery.

Local 10 News is not releasing the name of the victim but has learned he was set to be married in 10 days.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting remain under investigation.