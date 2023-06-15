Fatal crash involving 8 vehicles shuts down I-95 in Miami

One person has died following an eight-vehicle pile-up on Interstate 95 in Miami, authorities confirmed.

MIAMI – One person has died following a series of back-to-back crashes involving eight vehicles on Interstate 95 in Miami, authorities confirmed.

The initial crash occurred around 2:10 a.m. Thursday near Northwest 62nd Street.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, a black Tesla was heading south on I-95 when the driver lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier wall.

The Tesla then became disabled and was blocking the roadway.

Camacho said the Tesla was then struck by a black Dodge sedan, which caused the driver of the Tesla, identified only as a Black adult male, to be ejected from his vehicle, landing on the roadway.

According to Camacho, the driver of an oncoming white Nissan tried to slow down to avoid running over the victim and was struck by a Chevy SUV.

The impact of that crash pushed the Nissan forward, causing it to run over the victim.

Camacho said the initial crash caused a series of minor crashes involving eight vehicles in total, including a tow truck.

All southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down after the crash.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez, the Tesla driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He said another man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition and four adults were taken to JMH in stable condition.

According to Sanchez, four others involved in the crash refused treatment and transport.