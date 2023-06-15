Suarez appears on ‘GMA’ after entering presidential race, reluctant to talk Trump indictment

MIAMI – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Thursday, a day after filing paperwork to enter the already-crowded 2024 Republican presidential primaries.

The mayor laid out his vision for the country, but also demurred when repeatedly pressed on the indictment of current GOP frontrunner and former President Donald Trump, who appeared in court in the Magic City just a day before Suarez’s filing.

“I’m running for president because I think I have a different message than what other candidates have — I’m generational,” Suarez told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “So I know the problem that 85% of Americans who live in cities, and 91%, who constitute the GDP of this country are going through — things like increasing crime, homelessness and mental health issues. I’m someone who has a positive track record of success and has a positive vision for the future.”

“To win, of course, you’re gonna have to defeat the Republican frontrunner right now -- Donald Trump, former President Trump. You were in the courtroom on Monday in Miami. This week in Miami. What did you make of the indictment?” Stephanopolous asked.

“Yeah, I think one of the things that happened in Miami is people were hoping that some members of the press were even hoping that there would be anarchy. And I think what Miami did is what Miami has done. We have lowered,” Suarez said.

“Sir, I asked you what you thought of the indictment,” Stephanopolous replied.

Suarez replied that he wanted to “talk about Miami.”

“You know, I think if we continue to have a conversation about the former president then the former president will be the nominee. Well, that’s why I’m running for president,” he said.

“Yes, tell me what you think about the indictment,” Stephanopolous replied. “Do you think it shows that Donald Trump is fit to be president?”

“I think what it shows is that people are frustrated in this country, particularly Republicans, who feel that there isn’t an equal administration of justice. That’s what I hear. That’s what Republicans are telling me. And I think that’s where their frustration lies,” Suarez said. “I think the fact that you know, we’re in a presidential campaign, and we’re seeing, you know, a former president be indicted multiple times, is something that Republicans view as partisan and problematic in a country like ours, in a democracy.”

After Stephanopolous asked Suarez if he believed the former president did anything wrong in the way he handled classified information, Suarez said “I don’t know all the details.”

After being pressed further, Suarez said, “It’s not what I would have done. I would have turned over the documents. But if I were the former vice president (Biden), and then the current president, I wouldn’t have stored classified documents in my garage either. The former vice president, the United States.”

“The difference between those two cases for both President Biden turning them over himself had Donald Trump turned over all those documents, he wouldn’t have been charged,” Stephanopolous responded. “I’m asking you about his behavior. Do you think it showed the same concern for proper concern for classified material? Do you think it was reckless? Do you think it was legal?”

Suarez said he wasn’t an “expert” on the issue and said the conversation wasn’t a “healthy” one for the country, saying instead his candidacy is “positive and unifying and focused on a positive future for Americans.”

“We should be talking about the issues that Americans care about. We shouldn’t be talking about, you know, candidates being indicted,” he said.

Suarez said, instead, he is running on a positive vision for the country — and believes he offers a contrast to Democratic incumbent, President Joe Biden.

“When I have an opportunity to debate and, you know, show my vision to the country and everything that I’ve seen in terms of how I’ve traveled the country has demonstrated that the more people get to know about me, the more that they want to know, the more that they hopefully will fall in love with a brighter tomorrow for themselves,” Suarez said.

Suarez also touted his appeal to Hispanic voters, a fast-growing demographic he says is Republican-trending.

“I’m focused on not just winning the 2024 election, I’m focused on creating a brand of politics that can win generational elections,” he said.

One issue not discussed was recent local scrutiny about Suarez’s tenure as mayor. He’s facing accusations that he used his influence to help a local developer push his real estate project forward.

The Miami Herald first reported Suarez had been paid to help with URBIN, a multi-million dollar mixed-use project at Coconut Grove’s Commodore Plaza. The newspaper later reported that the FBI was investigating the matter.

The mayor and the developer deny any wrongdoing.