A crash has shut down U.S. 27th at West 7th Avenue.

HIALEAH, Fla. – A crash that happened around 6 a.m. Friday is blocking an area of Okeechobee Road.

Northbound lanes between Red Road and 8th Avenue are closed because of a crash at West 7th Avenue.

Southbound road was also closed, but has since reopened.

Police are redirecting traffic. An alternate route is West 16th Street.

