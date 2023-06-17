Driver arrested after speeding away from law enforcement in Broward, Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was speeding away from law enforcement on Friday night in a chase that started in Broward and ended in Miami-Dade.

The pursuit started when a police officer saw a driver who was a suspect in a hit-and-run crash on Friday in the area of Southwest 23 Street and 60 Way on Friday in Miramar, according to the Miramar Police Department.

Once in Miami-Dade, police officers arrested the driver near the intersection of Northwest 188 Street and 41 Avenue in Miami Gardens. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Broward Sheriff’s Office aviation deputies, and police officers with the Miramar, Miami Gardens, and Miami-Dade police departments were involved, according to police scanner traffic of the pursuit.

The agencies had yet to formally confirm their involvement or the pursuit, which traffic cameras partially recorded.

This is a developing story.

Location