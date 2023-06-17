Pride parade kicks off in Wilton Manors amid new Florida laws

The city of Wilton Manors is celebrating LGBTQ Pride on Saturday, despite recent legislation passed this year in Florida that has taken a toll on the community.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – The city of Wilton Manors kicked off its LGBTQ+ Pride parade on Saturday, despite recent legislation passed this year in Florida that has taken a toll on the community.

Event organizers believe the annual Stonewall Pride parade must go on, and they are navigating the approach in light of the new rules that were passed.

Local 10 News spoke with Wilton Manors residents that said they were proud to live in a city that embraces every community.

With over 50,000 people expected to attend, the event commemorates the 54th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, known as the beginning of the gay rights movement nationwide.

“We embrace every community, including Wilton Manors, which is one of the largest gay communities in the United States,” said attendee Lori Grande.

The parade also comes after the passage of SB 1438, which critics say targets drag performers.

“It’s important to stand up for drag performers and that it is not a crime,” said Lisa Gulrajani, who also attended the event.

The parade follows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a bill into law threatening businesses with fines and revoking their licenses if they knowingly admit children to what the measure describes as an “adult live performances.”

The law defines this, in part, as any show in front of a live audience which in whole or in part “depicts lewd conduct or exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts.”

Critics say the law targets drag shows at businesses and families who bring their children to them.

The bill drew harsh criticism from attendees at Saturday’s event.

Despite the legislation, the show will go on.

Wilton Manors Mayor Scott Newton said drag performers will be present and they haven’t altered this year’s event due to the law.

Weddle: Are you worried about some retaliation from Tallahassee?

Newton: “Very little. The biggest part I have is the businesses. Because if they have a problem with it, they can lose their liquor license and I think that is so wrong that if something happens for a minute, then he can pull their liquor license. That’s the big part of the drive is our businesses.”

A heavy police presence was also spotted at the parade.

Wilton Manors police are encouraging those who attend to report any suspicious activity.