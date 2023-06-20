85º

Woman accused of shooting in Miami Beach appears in court

Liane Morejon, Reporter

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Simon McDonough was home in Miami Beach when he heard a shooting.

McDonough said it sounded like firecrackers. A man crawled to safety after he was shot in the leg.

Police officers arrested Monica Santos Gonzalez, 37, for firing a stolen gun and injuring two people, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

The shooting was shortly before 7 p.m., on Monday night, in the area of Collins Avenue and 73rd Street in Miami Beach.

A waitress quickly grabbed a tablecloth to help stop a victim’s bleeding. Three victims were treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A judge set her bond at $118,504.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

